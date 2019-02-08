Susan Lucci Falls on Runway in Red Gown and Her Reaction Is Perfect

Susan Lucci took a tumble!

On Thursday, the 72-year-old actress walked the runway at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Fashion Show in New York City.

Lucci looked stunning in her red, strapless ballgown and was glowing and twirling as she strutted down the runway. Her impressive walk was momentarily derailed when she stepped on her dress, causing her to fall down.

Lucci took the tumble in jest, hilariously staying seated on the runway for a beat. She initially dropped her jaw in reaction to the fall, before putting a grin on her face and jumping up.

Splash News

Splash News

The crowd was delighted by the reaction with cheers and claps for Lucci's commendable recovery.

ET caught up with Lucci prior to the fashion show, and she gushed about getting to wear such a stunning gown and her pre-fall excitement about taking on the runway.

"I'm wearing a gown that I absolutely love by Rubin Singer, a designer I haven't worked with before," she revealed. "I love him and I love the gown so much, so I'm very excited to walk that catwalk."

Lucci's attendance at the event comes after she revealed a recent heart health scare of her own. Watch the video below for more on the actress:

