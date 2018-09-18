Swimsuit-Clad Susan Lucci Is Fit and Fabulous in Unretouched Images

Susan Lucci is stunning!

The 71-year-old actress is completely ageless in unretouched photos for Harper's Bazaar's October issue, where she reveals exactly how she's maintained her impressively fit physique.

The All My Children alum, who poses in two sexy swimsuits for the magazine, reveals that she feels "as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically."

"What I’ve learned is that if you train hard, you can offset some of what you’ve got going against you," she explains. "People look at me and say ‘Wow, she doesn’t seem old, but she is old.’ Meanwhile, the reality is if you’re strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are.”

Justice Apple

The actress often shows off her favorite Pilates moves on her Pro Chair on Instagram, but she tells Harper's Bazaar that working out has helped keep her diet in check.

"Once I started doing Pilates, I lost my taste for things like cheeseburgers and french fries. The Pro Chair is great because it allows you to do a full-body workout in just 20 minutes. You can do cardio on it too," she says. "I rarely eat dessert, never snack, and I don’t eat a lot of bread and pasta. [And] I’ll have one glass of champagne when we go out to dinner, but I don’t drink at home.”

Justice Apple

In a 2016 interview with ET, Lucci opened up more about the secret to her incredible body. "The true answer is, number one is good genes," she said. "I mean, you should see my mother. She looks beautiful and young."

"But then you just take care of it," she added. "Day by day by day."

See more on Lucci in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Susan Lucci, 71, Shares Her Impressive 6-Times-a-Week Workout Routine

Susan Lucci, 71, Stuns in Red Swimsuit: Pic!

EXCLUSIVE: Susan Lucci, 69, Says Her Nude 'Devious Maids' Scene Required a Lot of 'Preparation'

Related Gallery