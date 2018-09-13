Susan Lucci, 71, Shares Her Impressive 6-Times-a-Week Workout Routine

Susan Lucci works hard for her incredible physique.

The 71-year-old All My Children star recently talked to Women's Health about staying fit, and shared that she works out six times a week.

"I try to take one day off, because you're supposed to take a day off," she says. "But I’ll always do something, because I find my body craves it."

"I like to work out first thing in the morning," she adds. "Because then I know, no matter what happens for the rest of the day, I’ve done something good for myself."

Lucci shares that she does most of her workouts using a Pilates Pro Chair. She does 10 moves a day on the machine, for 30 to 100 reps each. The actress frequently shares Instagram posts of her working out using the tool.

Of course, she also watches what she eats. According to the magazine, Lucci says she eats food that will fuel her body instead of hurt it, and that she's proud of her flat abs. Check out some of her favorite exercise moves below:

Clearly, her routine is working -- Lucci is looking better than ever.

In February, the Emmy-winning actress stunned in a red swimsuit, living her best life on the beach in Barbados.

