Susan Lucci is a big fan of your support!

The 71-year-old All My Children star was a guest on Australia's Today Extra on Friday, where she opened up about all the positive responses she's received about her fit and fabulous beach bod.

It all began in February of this year, when the actress was photographed on the beach in Barbados, rocking a strapless red one-piece swimsuit. At the time, she was vacationing with her husband, Helmut Huber, on what appeared to be a romantic Valentine's Day getaway.

QueensoftheNorth/MEGA

"I was so shocked," Lucci said of the reactions she's received. "But they were such nice pictures."

"[The public] said really nice things," she added. "And I thought, 'Let me find these paparazzi and thank them!'"

Earlier this month, Lucci was featured in Harper's Bazaar's October issue, where she shared the secrets to how she's maintained her impressively fit physique.

"[I feel] as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically," she said. "What I've learned is that if you train hard, you can offset some of what you’ve got going against you."

"People look at me and say, 'Wow, she doesn't seem old, but she is old,'" she added. "Meanwhile, the reality is if you’re strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are."

More on Lucci in the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Swimsuit-Clad Susan Lucci Is Fit and Fabulous in Unretouched Images

Susan Lucci, 71, Shares Her Impressive 6-Times-a-Week Workout Routine

Susan Lucci, 71, Stuns in Red Swimsuit: Pic!

Related Gallery