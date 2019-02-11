5 Major Moments From New York Fashion Week You Need to Catch Up On

This weekend was quite busy in the world of fashion and entertainment.

The 2019 GRAMMYs and BAFTAs took place on Sunday, and the craziness of awards season happens to coincide with fall/winter 2019 New York Fashion Week -- which means there's a lot to catch up on. Following an eventful weekend, read on to get updated on the major moments you need to know about straight from the fashion extravaganza, including two iconic supermodel sightings under the same roof to models carrying cute pups on the runway.

Kendall Jenner & Kate Moss Sat Front Row Together

On Saturday, the new fashion icon and the OG legend sat side-by-side in the front row at the Longchamp show. Jenner wore a black leather belted mini dress and lace-up boots, and Moss also opted for an all-black outfit via shearling jacket and over-the-knee boots.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Longchamp

Christian Siriano Shows at Top of the Rock & Ashley Graham Closes in Head-to-Toe Crystals

The Project Runway mentor and designer showed his latest collection at the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, peering above the cityscape with a 360-degree view. Although a standout location, Fashionista reported that logistics made it tricky to enter the venue and house hundreds of guests, which led to the show starting almost an hour late. But hey, that's fashion week, right? Things turned around once Siriano's futuristic looks debuted on the runway. Ashley Graham closed the show in a jaw-dropping crystal-emblazoned head-to-toe look.

Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bella Hadid Plays Hairstylist Backstage

The It-girl has been ruling the runways this season (as expected), but she briefly played hairstylist backstage at Brandon Maxwell on Saturday. Hadid, who herself was getting her hair done for the show, was spotted by ELLE brushing and spritzing hairspray on a high ponytail she created on her friend Ally Aflalo, who posted a pic of the supermodel at work. It was a cute, candid moment that proves Hadid is utilizing the tricks of the trade.

Hailey Baldwin Attends a Show After Vogue Cover

Following the release of her first Vogue cover alongside husband Justin Bieber on Thursday, the model sat front row at the Zadig & Voltaire show on Monday. The stylish blonde donned a gray checked suit from the brand with a bright pink turtleneck and white pumps.

SplashNews

Adorable Dogs Are Stars of the Lela Rose Show

Cute pups made a fashionable appearance at the Lela Rose show on Monday. The Westminster Dog Show-inspired event showed off the designer's fall 2019 ladylike collection with models walking down the astroturf while carrying, or walking, some gorgeous dogs including Maxine the Corgi, Leo the Pomeranian and an Old English Sheepdog.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

See stars at NYFW in the gallery below:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Christie Brinkley Walks the Runway With Daughter Sailor in New York Fashion Week Show

Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Pump Up the Volume in Colorful, Dramatic Dresses on the Runway

Rodarte Kicks Off Fashion Week With LA Show -- Brie Larson, Diane Keaton & More Front Row Stars (Exclusive)