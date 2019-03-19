Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are continuing to pack on the PDA!

The couple was spotted making out in the backseat of a car on Monday, just after they attended the premiere for the Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt, at The Arclight in Hollywood.

In the shots, the pair appears completely in their old world, with a T-shirt clad Davidson, 25, leaning in to kiss his 45-year-old girlfriend, who opted for a black mini-dress and wore her hair in a ponytail. Later in the night, Davidson and Beckinsale were also spotted walking hand-in-hand leaving the Mötley Crüe show at Whisky a Go Go.

Prior to the make-out session, Davidson and Beckinsale arrived separately at the premiere of the Netflix film, which debuts on the platform March 22. While Davidson -- wearing a green-and-white graphic T-shirt, black pants, a matching blazer, white sneakers, pink socks and dark sunglasses -- took pics on the red carpet, Beckinsale opted to skip posing for photos, instead heading straight inside.

This is far from the first time the couple has put their relationship on display. Beckinsale and Davidson recently made headlines when they were spotted making out next to Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski at a New York Rangers game.

Davidson recently addressed his new girlfriend during an episode of Saturday Night Live, where he fought back against criticisms of the pair's age difference telling the audience, "it doesn't really bother us."

"So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is," Davidson suggested in rapid-fire succession. "Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump."

