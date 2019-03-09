Pete Davidson sat down with Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live's new "Weekend Update," and addressed his burgeoning, high-profile relationship with Kate Beckinsale.

After sharing his thoughts on the recent allegations and charges against R. Kelly and Michael Jackson in recent weeks -- as well as his ideas on separating art from the artist -- Jost less-than-subtly asked him about the elephant in the room.

While he never referred to Beckinsale by name, Davidson admitted, "Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference."

Davidson, who is 25, has recently been romantically linked with the 45-year-old Underworld actress -- including a PDA-filled date at a New York Rangers game that grabbed quite a bit of attention.

"It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this," Davidson said, referring to the gap between their ages. "So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is."

"Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer," Davidson continued, in rapidfire succession. "Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump."

It's hard to argue that their age difference is anything unique in Hollywood, and Davidson made a lengthy (although not at all comprehensive or complete) argument about why their respective ages don't really matter.

