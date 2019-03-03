Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Show PDA on Back-to-Back Dates

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are going strong!



The Saturday Night Live star and his ladylove were practically inseparable over the weekend. After taping his show on Saturday, the couple were spied arriving at the SNL after-party together. The 25-year-old comedian rocked a colorful puffy coat and a ball cap while Beckinsale dressed head to toe in black.



The following day, the couple attended the New York Rangers game together at Madison Square Garden, holding hands and looking totally at ease together.



Davidson wore a blue pullover, pink tee and black distressed jeans. Meanwhile, the 45-year-old thespian once again stuck with black, save for a royal blue top, which she covered under a black overcoat.

Jackson Lee/Splash News

Their newfound romance began at the 2019 Golden Globes, where according to our eyewitnesses, the pair struck up a conversation on the back patio at the Netflix after-party.



Weeks later, the two were spotted holding hands while exiting comedy club Largo at the Coronet in LA after Davidson performed. And ever since, they haven’t hesitated to display some PDA for fans!



However, their blossoming relationship has inspired its fair share of critics. In February, Beckinsale posted a stunning selfie, which prompted this comment from a user: “Disappointed in your dating choices.”



But the actress wasn’t going to take the criticism lying down. She wrote back, “@bobojackdaddy fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

And it appears as though Davidson's famous ex, Ariana Grande, approves of their relationship, recently telling TMZ that the twosome are "so cute" together.



Get loads more breaking news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Kicks Out Heckler for Making Mac Miller Joke at Comedy Show

Pete Davidson Calls Himself 'the New Mr. Federline' Pre-Split From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Wrote 3 Versions of 'Thank U, Next' Because Her Relationship With Pete Davidson Was Up and Down

Related Gallery