Ariana Grande is speaking out about Pete Davidson and the actress he's been spending time with since they called off their engagement.

The 25-year-old pop singer -- who dropped a surprise album overnight -- was recently spotted by paparazzi in Culver City, California, where she respond to her ex-fiance's new flame, Kate Beckinsale. ET has learned that Davidson, 25, and Beckinsale, 45, are officially dating.

"Do you think Pete and Kate Beckinsale make a good couple, Ariana?" a TMZ reporter asked as Grande was entering a building.

"So cute!" she can be heard responding as the door to the building closes.

Davidson and Beckinsale first sparked romance rumors just after the new year, when they were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes after-party. About a month later, the pair was seen holding hands as they left Davidson's comedy show, where he was telling jokes about his engagement to Grande.

Earlier this week, Nick Cannon, who's filling in for Wendy Williams on her talk show, took credit for Davidson's new relationship.

"Last night I was hanging out with my little brother, Pete Davidson. We was in Brooklyn!" he said on the show. "We were having some good conversation. We were having cougar conversations. I taught that young boy well."

"I will take credit for it. I'm the one who told him, 'Get you an older woman, man!' I said that. Leave them little pop stars alone!" Cannon continued, likely taking a shot at Grande. "An old woman knows what she wants! She don't play no games! That's what I'm talking about. Get you somebody older!"

Watch the video below for more on Cannon's role in Davidson's love life:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Cannon Takes Credit for Pete Davidson's Romance With Kate Beckinsale, Pokes Fun at Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson Holds Hands With Kate Beckinsale at Comedy Show After Joking About Ariana Grande

Kate Beckinsale Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson Rumors With Cheeky Instagram Comment

Related Gallery