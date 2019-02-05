Nick Cannon is speaking his mind!



The TV personality is sitting in for Wendy Williams on her talk show while she recovers from health issues, including a fractured shoulder and complications surrounding her Graves’ disease diagnosis, and during the “Hot Topics” segment on Tuesday, the 38-year-old entertainer shared his thoughts on Pete Davidson’s transition from a romance with Ariana Grande to actress Kate Beckinsale.

"Last night I was hanging out with my little brother, Pete Davidson. We was in Brooklyn!" he shared. "We were having some good conversation. We were having cougar conversations. I taught that young boy well."

Cannon followed that up by saying that he feels he had a role in the 25-year-old romancing his new 45-year-old ladylove.



"I will take credit for it. I'm the one who told him, 'Get you an older woman, man!' I said that. Leave them little pop stars alone!" Cannon said, clearing taking a shot at Grande. "An old woman knows what she wants! She don't play no games! That's what I'm talking about. Get you somebody older!"

The Masked Singer host also decided to call out the “Thank U, Next” songstress for getting a tattoo that she wanted to read “7 Rings,” the title of her next album. Instead, it reads “shichirin,” the word for a Japanese-style BBQ grill.



"Them little pop stars, they don't know! They giving Japanese menus tattooed on their backs from the sushi restaurant,” he said. “I’m joking, but that is Ariana Grande's hand. I think that's even after she tried to fix it."



"That's some young girl stuff. Older women don't like tardy barbecues," Cannon added. "They like chitlins and grits."



Over the weekend, Davidson and Beckinsale were photographed holding hands while leaving a stand-up gig at Largo in West Hollywood. ET has independently confirmed that the two are officially dating.



