Pete Davidson Hangs Out With Kanye West After Calling Him Out on 'SNL'

Just three months after Pete Davidsonopenly slammed Kanye West on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update, the 25-year-old comedian was spotted on Wednesday evening hanging out with the rapper.

In a series of photos on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories and Twitter, Davidson joined West, actor Timothee Chalamet, and rapper Kid Cudi for what appeared to be a birthday celebration for Cudi.

Kim posted photos of the group laughing at something on Cudi’s phone before writing, “Happy Birthday @kidcudi.”

Cudi also shared a group shot with his pals at the event.

Back in October, Davidson appeared on Weekend Update wearing a “Make Kanye 2006 Again” hat, and talking about the rapper’s controversial appearance on SNL the week before.

“Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here. And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” Davidson joked at the time.

He went on to note, “Kanye was wearing a MAGA hat… and he started saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it. He wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I wouldn’t suggested that it might upset some people like, your wife, or every black person ever.”

In the segment, Davidson called West “a musical genius” but noted that he wasn’t keen to hear the rapper’s views on politics.

Back in February 2017, Davidson said on another Weekend Update segment, "We as a country need to agree that if it isn't over a sick beat, we don't want to listen to anything Kanye West has to say ever again."

Davidson’s ex, Ariana Grande, has been longtime friends with the Kardashian family. This past June, Davidson and Grande both attended the outdoor listening party for West and Cudi’s joint album, Kids See Ghosts.

