Pete Davidson Calls Out Kanye West for Controversial 'SNL' Rant

Pete Davidson wants to "Make Kanye 2006 Again."

The 24-year-old comedian made an appearance during Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update to address the controversial Pro-Trump comments that Kanye West made off-air during last week's episode -- which made many cast members uncomfortable.

"Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I've ever seen here. And I've seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern," he joked. "We all had to stand behind him, and here is what it looked like."

Showing footage from the rapper's rant, Davidson is seen with his head down. "I'm here on the left and I'm like, 'Oh, god,'" he described. "And then I'm like, 'I want a career.' So I leave," as he's seen exiting the stage.

"So, Kanye was wearing a MAGA hat… and he started by saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it," Davidson explained. "He wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I would've suggested that it might upset some people like, your wife, or every black person ever."

Davidson continued by sharing some of the things that West was complaining about. "Then Kanye said that Democrats broke up black families with welfare, and that slavery is not real. Do you know how wrong about politics you have to be for, like, me to notice? Do you know how annoying that is?"

He then added, "Kanye is a genius, but like a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog eating genius. I don't want to hear Joey Chestnut's opinion about things that aren't hot dog related."

When Colin Jost asked Davidson how West could win his affection back, the comedian pulled out a red hat that read "Make Kanye 2006 Again."

A source told ET earlier this week that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with their children, were all present during West's speech. The source also noted that Kim just stared at her husband and didn’t seem fazed by his remarks, despite him receiving audible boos from the crowd.

The source also added that no one at SNL told him not to wear the red cap. In fact, the rapper wore the cap during the show's promos with host Adam Driver and cast member Kenan Thompson. The source further noted that West was nice to the crew for the most part, and was friendly with people backstage, even hugging some of the crew members.

