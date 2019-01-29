Jordan Peele Defends Kanye West for 'Trying to Tell His Truth'

Jordan Peele has Kanye West’s back.

The actor jumped to West’s defense during a new interview with Rolling Stone, in which he shared how he feels there’s something “magnetic” about the way West tries to tell his truth.

Peele discussed West’s truth while discussing the idea of the Sunken Place, in reference to his 2017 movie Get Out, in which a black character is hypnotized and trapped in this realm, while his girlfriend's white family tries to implant a white man’s brain into his head.

Following controversial comments about topics including politics and slavery, West faced accusations that he had fallen into the Sunken Place. He also previously posted pictures of white walls in his mansion while asking, “Does this look like the Sunken Place?”

“However, frustrated I am with what he’s doing, the artist in me is like, ‘He saw my movie!’” Peele told Rolling Stone. “The thing about Kanye is, it feels to me that, whatever he’s going through, he’s trying to tell his truth. And there’s something magnetic about people who are trying to tell the truth.”

“I might be wrong, but my feeling is that even when he’s saying something I disagree with, he’s trying to tell his truth, and that’s more than you can say about 90 percent of people,” Peele added.

Peele said he got “a chuckle out of” links between West and the Sunken Place.

“The Sunken Place is a new term we have to aid us in the discussion of what appears, to me, to be black people choosing an ideology that is racist against black people,” he said.

Peele also shared that he had met with West about a potential television project.

