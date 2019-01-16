Soulja Boy is throwing shade and taking names.

The 28-year-old rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club radio show and called out Drake, Kanye West, Tyga and others. Following the radio appearance, the "Crank That" rapper stopped by ET Live to discuss his biggest bombshells and claims from the nearly hour-long interview.

One of the biggest claims he made in the interview came when he said that he taught Drake everything he knows. While speaking to ET Live, Soulja stuck to that statement.

"You know, I taught Drake everything he knows. Come on, man. Stop playing with me. You know that," he said. "If you listen to Drake's first single... he copied my whole bar word for word and my cadence and my flow from my song. Can I just get my credit?"

While Soulja considers Drake his "homie" and thinks his statements are just "fun and games," he did caution that "the proof is in the pudding."

"I released my song in 2006 and he released his song in 2011 and he copied it word for word, bar for bar. I taught Drake everything he knows," he said. "... I love Drake though, man. Everybody gets inspired. They say copying is a form of flattery, man. It's OK."

Also during the Breakfast Club interview, Soulja called Kanye "goofy" for wearing a hat in support of President Donald Trump. He reiterated that while speaking with ET, while also bringing up an old Kanye moment that gives him pause.

"I would love to get back in the studio with Kanye, but Kanye, you gotta tighten up. I don't like what you've been doing," he said. "You run on the stage and you take the mic from Taylor Swift. How disrespectful are you?... Do you know what I would've done if he did that to my little sister? She's having an acceptance speech for an award and you disrespectfully grab the mic out of her hand? What is wrong with you, Kanye? I don't want to make no music with you right now until you tighten up. You're disrespecting our culture. You're wearing a Trump had. You know what you're doing."

Additionally, in the radio chat, Soulja criticized Kanye for constantly calling out Drake on Twitter, his fashion deals and called him "lame." All of that, Soulja told ET, likely dates back to one moment between the two rappers when Soulja was just 16.

"I love Kanye. The proof is in the pudding. I'm the reason why Kanye is stuck up and he acts cocky," he claimed. "Because when I was a 16-year-old kid and I had the number one song in the world with 'Crank That,' I didn't know who Kanye was. My manager tried to introduce me to him and I slammed the van door in his face saying, 'Get out of my face.' And ever since then he's just been so arrogant."

"If I really did make Kanye act like that then I apologize," he added. But I love Kanye... There's no beef."

One of Soulja's other targets during his radio sit-down was Tyga, who, the hosts argued, had the biggest comeback of 2018. Soulja took offense to that, so much so that he even criticized Tyga's relationship with Kylie Jenner.

"Tyga had a record, but what else did he have? Who in the industry hasn't had a number one record?" he said on The Breakfast Club. "... Tyga! Tyga? Tyga? This n***a sitting right here talking about Tyga? The n***a that lost his b**ch to Travis Scott? Him? He had the biggest comeback? 'Cause of what? He did a record with Nicki Minaj?"

Despite all of this, Soulja claimed that he "can't wait" to work with him.

"I love Tyga. I can't wait to do a record with him," he said. "But at the same time, you can't say he had the biggest comeback."

On ET Live, the rapper once more shared his feelings about Tyga's so-called comeback.

"Yo, people are saying Tyga had the biggest comeback. Tyga? Tyga! Lime in the coconut Tyga? Yo, get out of here," he said. "Soulja Boy had the biggest comeback of 2018 and that's a fact. In 2019, I'm gonna have one of the biggest albums and one of the biggest movies that's releasing in AMC theaters."

Soulja also took aim at the rap world as a whole, claiming on the radio: "I started this internet. I started the wave. I'm the reason why these new artists are getting signed. I'm the reason why there's Lil Pump. I discovered Chief Keef... I was the first artist on social media. I was the first artist on YouTube... I'm the reason there's streaming right now."

Soulja's assertion was only made stronger on ET Live when he said that he started "this rap game. I started the internet. I started music streaming."

"Drake and Kanye, y'all gotta move out of the way," he added on ET Live. "I'm younger than y'all. I look better than y'all. I got more swag than y'all. And it just is what it is. I'm here to take it. I'm the new best rapper. I'm sorry. I'm the best rapper in the game."

RELATED CONTENT:

Soulja Boy Survives 'Very Bad Car Accident' After Flash Flood and Mudslides Hit California

Soulja Boy Weighs In on Travis Scott's Super Bowl Halftime Show Backlash (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox Apologizes to Soulja Boy -- But Not 50 Cent! -- Over 'Insinuating' Comments About His Sexuality

Related Gallery