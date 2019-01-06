Soulja Boy is "thank[ing] god for another day" after surviving a car accident over the weekend.

The 28-year-old rapper, who also goes by DeAndre Cortez Way, was caught up in a mudslide as the result of a flash flood after the Malibu area of California was pummeled with rain.

Taking to Twitter, Soulja Boy stated that his "car got stuck too almost went into the ocean" after he "was involved in a very bad car accident" due to the weather.

My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ks4HlrsS9u — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 6, 2019

Thank God for another day, with new opportunities & blessings — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 6, 2019

According to KTLA, the area hit by the rain was the same area that was recently devastated by the Woolsey Fire. The mudslide trapped two cars on the Pacific Coast Highway. Apparently, the "Crank That" rapper's vehicle is still caught up in the local disaster.

I still haven’t got my car back it’s stuck in the water in the middle of the mud slide/flood — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) January 6, 2019

Soulja Boy, who lives in the area, was previously forced to evacuate his home. At the time, he thanked his fans for the support and concern. "Thank you everyone for checking on me I’m ok! I just evacuated my house," he tweeted.

