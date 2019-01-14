Kim Kardashian West doesn't want anyone putting words into her husband's mouth.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Monday to "nip this in the bud," after remarks her husband made at a church service live-streamed by Kris Jenner on Sunday, that seemed to imply that he believes people should be able to listen to R. Kelly and Michael Jackson despite the allegations levied against them over their careers and, in particular, in the recent Surviving R. Kelly docuseries and upcoming Leaving Neverland documentary, respectively.

"Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are cancelling him because of differences in opinion & not being perfect. The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else," Kim argued. "I want to make it very clear, he is not condoning anyone’s actions or unacceptable disgusting behavior. My husband’s words are being taken out of context due to timing."

I’m going to nip this in the bud right now. Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are cancelling him because of differences in opinion & not being perfect. The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2019

I want to make it very clear, he is not condoning anyone’s actions or unacceptable disgusting behavior. My husband’s words are being taken out of context due to timing. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2019

In Kanye's comments, he doesn't name R. Kelly, but calls out cancel culture, remarking, "Everybody they want the art from the artist, but anytime they do anything erratic, they just gonna pull up full documentaries on him, and then they gonna come with the Michael documentary. We can enjoy all their music all we want."

"I thought I wasn't gonna go there today," he continued. "If we're gonna tear down artists, let's go ahead and take [Leonardo] da Vinci out of the Louvre. Let's take down all the art."

Meanwhile, Kanye isn't the only one coming under fire over his apparent reaction to Surviving R. Kelly. Rapper French Montana took to Twitter on Sunday to clarify remarks he made to TMZ on Saturday on R. Kelly and Michael Jackson.

“All the greats went down like that,” Montana said, referencing Jackson. “Let somebody enjoy their legacy. Whatever happened, happened, man.”

"They [people] don't let nobody have their legendary moments," he said when asked whether people should stop listening to R. Kelly.

"Let me be clear. My heart is with the victims. I never thought the people I looked up to as a kid, who sang and danced and gave me hope to become a superstar would become drug addicts, child molestors and rapists," Montana tweeted following the blowback over his remarks. "I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders. We need them."

Let me be clear. My heart is with the victims. I never thought the people I looked up to as a kid, who sang and danced and gave me hope to become a superstar would become drug addicts, child molestors and rapists. I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders. We need them. — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 13, 2019

Kelly has staunchly denied all of the accusations raised against him over the years, including those made in Surviving R. Kelly, and reportedly threatened to sue Lifetime over the series, according to reports that surfaced ahead of its premiere.

Separately, in a statement to ET last Thursday, the Jackson estate strongly criticized the upcoming documentary challenging his legacy ahead of its Sundance Film Festival premiere.

“This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson," the statement read. "Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them. Safechuck and Robson, the latter a self-proclaimed ‘master of deception,' filed lawsuits against Michael’s Estate, asking for millions of dollars. Both lawsuits were dismissed."

Watch the video below for more on the shocking allegations against R. Kelly.

