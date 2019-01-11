Christina Aguilera Praises Lady Gaga for Speaking Out Against R. Kelly

Christina Aguilera will always have Lady Gaga's back.

Gaga announced on Thursday that she was removing "Do What U Want" from streaming services amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against R. Kelly, who is the featured artist on the track. One day later, Aguilera took to social media to praise Gaga for her decision and courage to speak out against the R&B singer, who has denied all claims.

Back in 2013, Aguilera recorded a duet version of "Do What U Want" with Gaga and later performed it on The Voice (their version still remains on streaming services). Sharing pics from their performance, she wrote, "This is a reminder of women sticking together -- and not letting a man take ownership of a great song/moment."

"And if anything the message of this song remains that although you may have had my body, you will never have my heart, my voice my life or my mind," she added. "Being a survivor of past predators myself, these lines spoke to me, which is why I did the song. I embrace all survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse holding a special place in my heart, and you @ladygaga, for doing the right thing!"

As ET previously reported, R. Kelly has received major backlash following the release of a new docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly. Directed by filmmaker Dream Hampton, the series features over 50 original interviews, including conversations with a number of women who claim they were subjects of abuse and predatory behavior exhibited by Kelly, while others claimed to have witnessed inappropriate behavior between him and his then-underaged protege, the late R&B songstress Aaliyah.

Kelly has denied all allegations. Additionally, Kelly's lawyer, Steven Greenberg, responded to the sexual abuse claims made in the docuseries during a pre-taped segment that aired on CBS This Morning on Friday.

"There's absolutely no evidence [that] what they're saying is true," Greenberg alleges, adding that Kelly is "disappointed" that the women featured in the series are "ruining a talented musician's career."

"I've seen some of the interviews on it," he added. "I know who's behind it."

