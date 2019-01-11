Cara Delevingne is going to continue to speak out for what she believes, whether or not her fans are on board.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday to claim that, since speaking out against R. Kelly, she has lost "more than 50,000 followers."

Delevingne's comments about the 52-year-old R & B singer came in the wake of the new docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, which alleges that he has kept women against their will in both Chicago, Illinois, and Atlanta, Georgia. Kelly has denied the allegations and reportedly threatened to sue Lifetime before the series went to air.

Despite the loss in followers, Delevingne stands by her decision to speak out.

"This is me realizing I lost more than 50,000 followers yesterday after posting about @rkelly," she captioned a pic of herself looking at the camera in disbelief. "Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers."

"The followers I lose clearly don’t agree with what I have to say, people that support the ideas and actions of others who are moving backwards and not forwards," she continued. "In 2019, I want to be more confrontational. Confrontation IS NOT VIOLENCE btw, it’s communication. Something I still struggle with. I have always been taught to avoid confrontation at all costs, which caused me to be silent most of my life, silence causes suppression and suppression causes sickness. Not anymore!"

"Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers," she finished. "It’s going to be a loud year xxx #MuteRKelly"

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Delevingne made her initial statement against the singer with a photo of John Legend, who spoke out against Kelly in the docu-series.

"I finished the Surviving R Kelly documentary last night and I am so shocked and outraged at how long this has gone on. My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families," she wrote. "This man is a predator that feeds of power and in my opinion is far worse than Harvey Weinstein and needs to be held accountable. I am not trying to compare the two, my point is, Harvey is being investigated and R Kelly is not."

"We have ourselves to blame in this situation, I knew of the allegations but failed to try and understand the severity of the situation," Delevingne continued. "I still continued to listen to his music. Stop separating art from the artist, just because he sings like an angel, doesn’t mean he is one."

Delevingne went on to applaud Legend, Keke Palmer, Vince Staples, Chance the Rapper, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lady Gaga for "continuing the conversation."

"I really hope that more musicians stand up against this monster #MuteRKelly #MeToo #blackgirlslivesmatter," she wrote.

In addition to the names Delevingne mentioned in her post, stars including Meek Mill, Questlove, Ne-Yo, Kerry Washington, Kevin Hart and JoJo have spoken out against Kelly.

While many celebs have come out against Kelly since the airing of the series, director Dream Hampton told Shadow and Act that Legend is the only one who agreed to be on camera for the series.

“John Legend was the only one," Hampton revealed. “I asked JAY-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil' Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle… I mean, most people just don't want to touch it. I remember Ahmir ["Questlove" Thompson] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can't do this.’ It's not because they support him, it's because it's so messy and muddy.”

Watch the video below for more on Kelly:

RELATED CONTENT:

R. Kelly’s Daughter Speaks Out Against 'Terrible' Father

Jada Pinkett Smith Dedicating Two-Part 'Red Table Talk' Special on R. Kelly

Lady Gaga, Chance the Rapper and More: Those Who Have Spoken Out Against R. Kelly

Related Gallery