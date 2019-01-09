Lady Gaga is speaking out against R. Kelly, following public pressure to condemn the R&B singer in the wake of the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly.

"I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously," Gaga said in her lengthy statement which she shared to Twitter on Wednesday. "What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible."

"As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life," the singer continued. "My intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative, because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life."

Gaga has faced criticism in recent days for collaborating with the singer, especially after Surviving R. Kelly. The documentary featured interviews with dozens of women who leveled allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against the performer. Kelly has vehemently denied all such allegations, both in the documentary and those made over the last several years.

Gaga went on to state that the title of her 2013 song with Kelly, "Do What U Want (With My Body)," made it "clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time."

"If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I'd tell her to go through the therapy I have since then, so that I could understand the confused post-traumatic state that I was in -- or if therapy was not available to me or anyone in my situation -- to seek help, and speak as opnely and honestly as possible about what we've been through."

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

Gaga explained that she "can't go back, but I can go forward, and continue to support women, men, and people of all sexual identities, and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault. I have demonstrated my stance on this issue and others many times throughout my career."

The singer said she shared her statement "not to make excuses for myself, but to explain."

"I intend to remove this song off iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again," Gaga declared. "I'm sorry, both for my poor judgement when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner."

For more on the backlash, legal issues and allegations Kelly is facing due to the controversial documentary, watch the video below.

