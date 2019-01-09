Kevin Hart is offering his thoughts on the sex slave scandal that’s been brewing about R. Kelly before and since Lifetime's docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, aired last week.



The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor paid a visit to Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy, where he discussed the troubling allegations leveled against the R&B singer, noting that his first reaction was to speak to his kids and worry about their welfare.



“You know what, I did watch that and I immediately talked to my daughter afterwards… and my son,” the 39-year-old comedian explained. “Just makes you understand that you have to be present. You have to be present. You have to talk to your kids.”



“I don’t even wanna use the word ‘unfortunate’ because that’s the wrong word,” he continued. “It’s sad. And what you realize is that you’re looking at a real damaged individual. This is past perverted or sick. This is some other sh*t.”

During his visit, Cohen brought up Hart stepping down from hosting the Oscars and although the comedian said he was done talking about it, he did share some thoughts on the contentious subject.



“I mean it, I said I’m not addressing it. But this is something just overwrought,” he stated. “What I want people to understand. The fight is for equality, in my understanding, right? And if that’s the fight, if the fight is equality, that means the only way to get there is to understand and accept the change that people have to make to get there, so if you are not aware of the things that you are doing or saying and you’re not aware of the damage when you are aware, it’s your job to change and make sure that you don’t do it again, which is basically how you get to equality.”



“There should be a high level of tolerance,” he added. “There should be a level of acceptance and change. Tolerance is two different things. I don’t think you should tolerate these things in no shape or form which is why the dope thing about me is that there are 10 years of change. Somehow that was kind of overlooked.”



Hart has apologized several times since he decided to walk away from hosting the prestigious awards show next month.



“I will say this, and I want to make this very clear," the comedian said on his own SiriusXM radio show, Straight to the Hart. "Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize."

