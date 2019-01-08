Following the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, authorities are reportedly looking into allegations leveled against the R&B singer by many of the women in the six-part series.

The District Attorney's Office of Fulton County, Georgia, are "conducting interviews" regarding the accusations featured in the show, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Gerald A. Griggs, an attorney representing Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage -- the parents of Jocelyn Savage, whom they claim is being held by the singer against her will -- told the publication that senior investigators from the D.A.'s office recently contacted him about the allegations. The Fulton County D.A.'s office has declined to comment on whether or not they are investigating the claims.

According to reports by TMZ and The Blast, sources connected to the situation say the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has opened an investigation and has reportedly reached out to alleged victims from the series, including Asante McGee.

Kelly has staunchly denied all of the accusations raised against him over the years, including those made in Surviving R. Kelly, and reportedly threatened to sue Lifetime over the series, according to reports that surfaced ahead of its premiere. Jocelyn has also publically denied her parent's claims that she's been manipulated by the singer in their relationship.

Representatives for Kelly have also declined to comment on reports of the alleged investigation.

The accusations against Kelly, as featured in the documentary, claim the singer has kept women against their will both in Atlanta and in Chicago. Kimberly M. Foxx, the state’s attorney for Cook County, Illinois, held a news conference on Tuesday, encouraging those with allegations to come forward.

"In order to have an investigation ... we have to have victims and witnesses who are willing to come forth with whatever information that they have," Foxx said. "I'm here today to encourage victims of sexual assault or domestic violence related to these allegations to please get in touch with our office… There’s nothing that can be done to investigate these allegations without the cooperation of both victims and witnesses. We cannot seek justice without you."

The controversial series features interviews with over 50 people, including several women who claim to be victims of sexual misconduct by Kelly, and people from the artist's personal life who are speaking out with claims supporting those made by his alleged victims.

One of the women who came forward for the project, R&B singer Stephanie "Sparkle" Edwards, recently sat down with ET where she opened up about speaking out against the singer in the past.

"There are some people who don't believe that it's him or that he's doing these things. Then, there are people who will back these women up and I support the women," said Edwards, who began her career as a protege of Kelly's, but ended up testifying against him in court in 2008, when he was facing 14 charges of child pornography stemming from a sex tape that allegedly featured Edwards' underage niece.

Kelly plead not guilty and and was eventually acquitted on all counts following a trial that lasted nearly six months.

For more on the controversial Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly, watch the video below.

