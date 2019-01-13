French Montana Speaks Out After Seemingly Defending R. Kelly

French Montana is clarifying his thoughts on R. Kelly.



TMZ caught up with the “Unforgettable” rapper after he performed during halftime at the LA Rams' game on Saturday night where he seemingly defended Kelly following the release of Lifetime’s troubling six-part docuseries ,Surviving R. Kelly, in which multiple women claimed sexual abuse at the hands of the R&B singer.

Throughout this ordeal, Kelly has staunchly maintained his innocence.



“All the greats went down like that,” Montana said, referencing Michael Jackson. “Let somebody enjoy their legacy. Whatever happened, happened, man.”



Later, when asked if people should stop listening to Kelly’s music in light of the allegations he’s facing, Montana responded: "They [people] don't let nobody have their legendary moments."



But on Sunday, perhaps feeling he heat from his comments, the 34-year-old performer decided to throw his support behind Kelly’s alleged victims with a new tweet.



“Let me be clear. My heart is with the victims,” he wrote. “I never thought the people I looked up to as a kid, who sang and danced and gave me hope to become a superstar would become drug addicts, child molestors and rapists. I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders. We need them.”

Let me be clear. My heart is with the victims. I never thought the people I looked up to as a kid, who sang and danced and gave me hope to become a superstar would become drug addicts, child molestors and rapists. I am hoping we as a culture create better leaders. We need them. — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 13, 2019

Since the release of the docuseries, Hollywood has come out in droves to decry Kelly for his alleged behavior. Lady Gaga is removing her 2013 song with Kelly, "Do What U Want (With My Body)," from iTunes. In a scathing tweet, John Legend explained his willingness to participate in the series in which he acknowledged Kelly’s success while also denounced him in light of the allegations he’s facing.



"To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all," Legend wrote. "I believe these women and don't give a f**k about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision."



Meanwhile, Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, continues to defend the crooner.



"He's disappointed that these women are doing this, that these families are doing it, that they're ruining a talented musician's career," he said on CBS This Morning on Friday. Later, he added that "there's absolutely no evidence [that] what they're saying is true."



Get more news on Kelly down below.



