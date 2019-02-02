On to the next!

Pete Davidson spent his Friday night telling jokes about his past engagement to Ariana Grande at a stand-up gig, but he left his show with another woman: Kate Beckinsale.

The pair -- who sparked romance rumors last month -- left the famed West Hollywood music and comedy venue Largo at the Coronet holding hands. Beckinsale, 45, looked chic in a black-and-white coat and knee-high heeled boots, while Davidson, 25, sported a casual blue T-shirt and sweatpants.

According to People, Beckinsale was at the show when Davidson used some material from a prior set, in which he joked about Ariana Grande‘s infamous comment about his penis size.

“I don’t like that she talked all that s**t for my penis,” Davidson says in the joke.

“Everything is huge to her,” he continues. “Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d**k for the rest of my life is disappointed.”

Davidson and Beckinsale were first spotted together at a Golden Globes after-party in early January. An eyewitness told ET at the time that the Serendipity star and the comedian spent at least an hour on a back patio chatting and laughing together.

Beckinsale, who shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with her ex, Michael Sheen, previously joked about her rumored fling with Davidson on Instagram. See more in the video below.

