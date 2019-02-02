Pete Davidson Holds Hands With Kate Beckinsale at Comedy Show After Joking About Ariana Grande
On to the next!
Pete Davidson spent his Friday night telling jokes about his past engagement to Ariana Grande at a stand-up gig, but he left his show with another woman: Kate Beckinsale.
The pair -- who sparked romance rumors last month -- left the famed West Hollywood music and comedy venue Largo at the Coronet holding hands. Beckinsale, 45, looked chic in a black-and-white coat and knee-high heeled boots, while Davidson, 25, sported a casual blue T-shirt and sweatpants.
According to People, Beckinsale was at the show when Davidson used some material from a prior set, in which he joked about Ariana Grande‘s infamous comment about his penis size.
“I don’t like that she talked all that s**t for my penis,” Davidson says in the joke.
“Everything is huge to her,” he continues. “Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d**k for the rest of my life is disappointed.”
Davidson and Beckinsale were first spotted together at a Golden Globes after-party in early January. An eyewitness told ET at the time that the Serendipity star and the comedian spent at least an hour on a back patio chatting and laughing together.
Beckinsale, who shares 20-year-old daughter Lily with her ex, Michael Sheen, previously joked about her rumored fling with Davidson on Instagram. See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pete Davidson Hangs Out With Kanye West After Calling Him Out on 'SNL'
Judd Apatow to Direct Pete Davidson in a Semi-Autobiographical Film
Ariana Grande Drops New Hints About the Songs on 'Thank U, Next' Album