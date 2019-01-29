Judd Apatow to Direct Pete Davidson in a Semi-Autobiographical Film

Pete Davidson’s story is coming to a theatre near you!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian will star in a semi-autobiographical film directed by Judd Apatow.

The movie is said to be based on the New York native’s upbringing and has been penned by Davidson in collaboration with Apatow and Dave Sirus.

Davidson previously starred in the Netflix film, Set It Up, and more recently in Big Time Adolescence which just debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.

He was raised in Staten Island, New York, and was just seven when he lost his father in the September 2001 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers. He started doing stand up comedy in his teens and joined Saturday Night Live in 2014, where he met and embarked on a highly-publicized romance, engagement and subsequent split from songstress, Ariana Grande.

The Universal film, which will be Apatow's first feature film project since 2015's Trainwreck, will reportedly commence production in May or June.

Meanwhile, Davidson and his buddy Machine Gun Kelly have been taking Sundance by storm thanks to their movie, Big Time Adolescence.

While promoting the film together, Davidson opened up about signing off social media and advised others suffering from online bullying, “just don’t go online.”

“I don’t think online’s good -- it doesn’t make me very happy,” he told Variety. “Whenever I’m having a good day and I go online, it immediately just is not a [good thing.]”

See what Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly did together while filming Big Time Adolescence below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Ariana Grande Drops New Hints About the Songs on 'Thank U, Next' Album

NEWS: Pete Davidson Jokes About Suicide Scare in 'Weekend Update' Segment on 'SNL'

NEWS: Everything Pete Davidson Has Said About Ariana Grande and His 'Energy' During His Stand-Up Shows

Related Gallery