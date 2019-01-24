Ariana Grande is dropping some hints about the new songs on her upcoming album, Thank U, Next.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to answer some burning questions from fans and revealed some interesting information about the inspiration behind some of the tracks.

"What is 'In My Head' about?" one fan asked.

Grande responded, explaining that the ninth track on her fifth studio album is about "being in love with a version of somebody you've created in your head."

"Falling for someone that they are not," she added.

Another curious fan asked the pop star about the meaning behind "Ghostin."

"Feeling badly for the person you're with because you love somebody else," Grande said. "Feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare.... and how I should be ghosting him."

While Grande didn't mention any specific names, fans picked up on the fact that she might be talking about one (or both!) of her most recent famous exes, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, whom she was formerly engaged to, and rapper Mac Miller, who tragically died last year.

Of course, it wouldn't be the first time Grande poured her heart and soul out through her music. In her catchy single, "Thank U, Next," Grande even name-dropped Davidson and Miller, along with two of her other former boyfriends, Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez.

Now, it seems Grande is taking a break from dating to fully focus on her music. Luckily, she has an incredible support team of family and friends by her side.

"Grateful," Grande captioned a recent photo of herself posing alongside pal Alfredo Flores, who photographed her new album cover. "For the besties, for the music, for the journey to self-love and for being OK with not having a clue what the f**k we’re all doing here but encouraging, lifting and loving each other while we're here."

Thank U, Next drops Friday, Feb. 8. In the meantime, hear more on Grande in the video below.

