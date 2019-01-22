Ariana Grande Is Dropping Her Second Album in Six Months: Here’s the Release Date
Ariana Grande just released her album Sweetener last August, but already she’s preparing for her next release.
“Two albums in six months huh. That’s deep. Love u. Talk soon,” Grande tweeted to her fans on Monday night.
She also answered questions, revealing that the album’s cover, track list, and preorder would be available this Friday, Jan. 25.
When one fan noted that her 21st birthday was on Feb. 8 and asked if the album would be released on that day, Grande replied, “How convenient.”
As for the tone of the album, Grande indicated it’s an ode to single ladies everywhere.
One fan wrote, “Dropping the album before Valentine’s Day, you gone get everybody PREGNANT,” she replied, “Oh quite the opposite.” Another fan wrote, “SKSKSK UR GONNA MAKE EVERYONE SINGLE,” to which Grande replied, “happy valentine’s day.”
Grande also shared an adorable throwback childhood photo, writing, “Yea my receipts be lookin like phone numbas.”
The pop star has already released the album’s first two singles, “thank u, next” and “7 Rings.”
