Ariana Grande Drops '7 Rings' Single and Sexy Music Video -- Watch!

Ariana Grande's new single, "7 Rings," is finally here!

After weeks of teasing the track to her fans on social media, the singer released the song on Friday, along with its official music video.

Grande oozes glamour throughout the video, rocking everything from a bedazzled bodysuit to a fur coat to a sexy pink bralette. It also features seven of her closest friends -- Victoria Monet, Courtney Chipolone, Alexa Luria, Rim Taya Shawki, Tayla Parx and Njomza -- all donning matching rings.

The song opens with an reimagining of The Sound of Music's iconic "My Favorite Things," with a modernized twist.

Meanwhile some of the lyrics seem to relate to some of Grande's recent headline-grabbing private life drama -- especially with lines like, "Been through some bad s**t, I should be a sad b**ch/ Who woulda thought it'd turn me into a savage?" and the particularly timely lyrics, "Wearing a ring but ain't going to be no missus/ buy matching diamonds for six of my b**ches/ I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches/ Think retail therapy's my new addiction."

Even the seemingly materialistic chorus, "I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it," gives the impression that there's more to the lavish visuals and opulent imagery than fans might appreciate upon first viewing.

Following the success of "Thank U, Next" and "Imagine," fans first got a taste of what Grande's latest single would entail via social media earlier this month. The brunette beauty shared a handful of tweets, pics and videos that teased her video outfits, her celebrity pals that were involved and the epic inspiration behind the lyrics.

"'Twas was a pretty rough day in NYC," she tweeted. "My friends took me to Tiffany's. We had too much champagne. I bought us all rings."

"It was very insane and funny," she continued. "On the way back to the stu njomza was like 'b***h, this gotta be a song lol.' So we wrote it that afternoon."

