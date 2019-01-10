Ariana Grande Reveals Release Date for New Single '7 Rings'

Get excited, Ariana Grande fans!

Following the success of "Thank U, Next" and "Imagine," the singer is already dropping another new single. Grande revealed via social media on Thursday that her next track, "7 Rings," will be released on Jan. 18.

Fans first speculated that Grande would drop a track called "7 Rings" after spotting the phrase in her official music video for "Thank U, Next." Eagle-eyed Arianators noticed that the license plate of the car she was in during a Legally Blonde-inspired scene revealed the song title.

After fans started asking her about it on Twitter, Grande confirmed a few additional details about the inspiration behind the tune.

“[W]ell ............. 'twas a pretty rough day in NYC," she teased. "My friends took me to Tiffany's. We had too much champagne. I bought us all rings."

"It was very insane and funny," she continued. "On the way back to the stu njomza was like 'b***h, this gotta be a song lol.' So we wrote it that afternoon."

well ............. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. 💍 it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon. https://t.co/CoczmPj1Fo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018

And if you're curious about which of her friends and family members rock the matching rings, here's your answer, straight from the singer herself:

me, vic, courtney, alexa, tayla, njomza, kaydence (and my mom and nonna so technically nine but they got theirs after song was done) https://t.co/y6G9HGQTh4 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018

