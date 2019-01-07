With Lindsay Lohan returning to the spotlight with her new reality series, it looks like the long-awaited Mean Girls sequel could actually be a possibility.

ET spoke with the 32-year-old actress at the premiere of her new MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, at Moxy Times Square in New York City on Monday, and she reflected on her hopes for getting the gang back together.

"The whole cast wants to do it, but we have to make sure we're all doing it together," Lohan said, adding that she's even gotten Jimmy Fallon interested in signing on. "Jimmy Fallon's also going for it too. He was helping me out today, actually."

It's been nearly 15 years since Mean Girls hit theaters in 2004, and Lohan says she has a pretty good idea where her character, Cady Heron, would be today.

"In Africa with her gorillas and animals," Lohan joked. "She'd probably be so afraid of [the titular mean girls] that she had to move home."

Meanwhile, Lohan said she still hasn't gotten the chance to check out the acclaimed Mean Girls musical on broadway, but plans on attending it before returning to Greece to oversee her night clubs.

"I want to see it before I go back," Lohan shared, adding that she'd "of course" agree to do a cameo during a production of the show.

While a true Mean Girls sequel might be some ways away, Ariana Grande recently paid loving homage to the celebrated teen classic in her "Thank U, Next" music video, and Lohan had nothing but love and support for the flawless tribute.

"I loved it. I thought it was great," Lohan gushed. "It was really well done, a really nice homage."

ET sat down with Lohan earlier on Monday and the actress dished on her hotly anticipated new reality show, which premieres Tuesday on MTV and follows the star as she expands her business ventures in the Greek island of Mykonos as she runs her luxury club.

Lohan says the series will feature plenty of drama, especially with it being the cast's first time in the idyllic vacation location.

"It's their first time in Mykonos coming from America, and so that in itself is enough, and they're on camera now and so everyone's different and I see that and I recognize that," Lohan shared.

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Check out the video below for more from ET's exclusive and candid sit-down with the Mean Girls star.

