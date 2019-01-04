Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels together again!

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club is bringing the actress together with Jonathan Bennett -- for the first time since Mean Girls wrapped in 2004. Bennett will host the after-show to Lohan's new MTV reality series and a pic of the pair from filming shows them cozying up like no time has passed at all.

Bennett will host Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: After the Show, a 30-minute program which debuts directly after the premiere of Lohan's new series on Tuesday. The actress will join Bennett for the after-show in a studio packed with her biggest fans, as she answers questions about her journey abroad and growing business empire. The after-show will also include sneak peeks of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

Alongside the after-show news, MTV debuted a new clip from Beach Club, showing just what sort of shenanigans we can expect from the show. In the video, Lohan and her business partner, Panos Spentzos, get to know the staff of her Mykonos luxury club -- and realize they're a little more into partying than they initially thought. Watch below.

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Bennett recently reprised his Mean Girls role for Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, and in an interview with ET, the actor said that it brought back tons of feelings from the set of the iconic film.

"It brought me back. There was that moment when you're sitting in the chair, they do your hair and makeup like Aaron Samuels, and they spin you around for the first time and you look in the mirror. That was the first time I saw him in 15 years, and it was like seeing an old friend," he said. "It takes you back to that time when life was just simpler."

