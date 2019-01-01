Lindsay Lohan is taking this "boss b***h" thing seriously.

In a sneak peek at the actress' upcoming MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, Lohan makes a surprise visit as the staff at her Mykonos luxury club is enjoying a little R&R -- and a lot of alcohol.

"I want to keep people on their toes," the 32-year-old actress explains, "because I know what it's like to be left to your own devices and not have someone there to be like, 'OK wait, what's worth it?'"

"The ambassadors at the house are in the pool, and drunk," Lohan adds as she and creative partner Panos Spentzos crash the boozy party. "I want to build an empire here. This is not Girls Gone Wild!"

See the staff's shocked reaction to their boss' drop-by in the clip below.

Last month, Lohan dropped the first trailer for the upcoming series, which will follow her and her crew of ambassadors as the actress expands her business ventures in Greece with the Lohan Beach House empire.

"I've gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs," Lohan noted in the first look at the anticipated series. "So, why don't I just open my own?"

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on MTV on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Fans can meet the cast during MTV’s Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club special airing Jan. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

See more on the upcoming show in the video below.

