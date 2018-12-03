The first teaser for Lindsay Lohan's new reality show is here!

MTV announced on Monday that the actress' highly anticipated docuseries, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, will premiere on its network on Jan. 8.

In the first trailer for the show, which will follow Lohan as she expands her business ventures in Mykonos, Greece, the reality star explains why she decided to create the Lohan Beach House empire.

"I've gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs," Lohan says in the clip. "So, why don't I just open my own? Boss b***h."

"Welcome to my Mykonos house," she continues, talking to her handpicked team of VIP hosts. "To work for me, you have to be the best of the best."

See the full teaser below:

According to MTV, throughout the series, the hosts will do "whatever it takes" to impress Lohan, but when "the lines between romance, friendship and work get blurred," things get complicated.

Lohan first teased she had a Vanderpump Rules-style reality show in the works back in June during her candid interview with The New York Times. "There's a business side to my life now, but I'm not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me," she said at the time. "Because I get to actually focus on the result of things."

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, with a Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club special airing at the same time on the network on New Year's Day.

