Lindsay Lohan Says She Has an MTV Reality TV Show in the Works

Lindsay Lohan may be your next favorite reality TV star!

In a new interview with The New York Times, the 31-year-old actress says she has plans for a Vanderpump Rules-style reality show on MTV that will be centered around one of her Lohan clubs. She recently opened a beach club in Mykonos, Greece, and plans to open another one soon in Rhodes.

"There's a business side to my life now, but I'm not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me," Lohan, who has been living overseas in Dubai, explains. "Because I get to actually focus on the result of things."

@lohanrhodes #lifestyle 🧜🏻‍♀️ @mtv A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

She hopes that with the potential new show and her new business ventures, fans will see a different side of her, one that is much different than how she was perceived in the tabloids over the past few years.

"I'm a normal, nice person. A good person," she exclaims. "I don't have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past. Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it's not -- it's gone. It's dead. And that's the most important thing to me."

"I think success is the best revenge -- and silence, as a presence," she adds. "When I chose to change my future, my life, I was like, 'Where's the one place I can find silence?'"

ET has reached out to MTV for comment.

Back in April, Tyra Banks said during her guest appearance on Steve that Lohan will star in Freeform's upcoming TV movie, Life-Size 2. In the original movie, the red-headed beauty portrayed the beloved role of Casey Stuart, opposite Banks as Eve, a doll that comes to life.

Fans also have their fingers crossed for a possible Mean Girls sequel, after a few of Lohan's co-stars teased they would be down for it. More on that in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lindsay Lohan Does Not Want to Be Known as a ‘Party Girl’: ‘People Are Still Stuck in the Past’

Lindsay Lohan Will Star in 'Life-Size 2,' According to Tyra Banks

Lindsay Lohan Reenacts ‘Mean Girls’ Quotes -- and It’s Kind of Awkward

Related Gallery