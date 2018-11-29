Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video is finally here!

After weeks of anticipation, the singer dropped the video on Friday, and as expected, it's totally "fetch."

In the video, Grande epically channels various characters from girl power movies like Torrance Shipman in Bring It On, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Regina George in Mean Girls and Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30. If that's not epic enough, the costumes are so on point, you would think they were actually stolen from the sets!

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube

The nearly five-minute video also features plenty of celebrity cameos, including Jennifer Coolidge and Jonathan Bennett, reprising their roles as Paulette in Legally Blonde and Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, respectively. You may also spot a few of Grande's former Victorious co-stars, like Daniella Monet, Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett, and friends Troye Sivan, Colleen Ballinger (aka Miranda Sings), Alexa Luria and Courtney Chipolone.

YouTube

YouTube

Plus, Kris Jenner! The momager makes a surprise appearance, playing the role of Regina George's mom flawlessly.

YouTube

YouTube

Oh, and did we mention even Grande's dog, Toulouse, has a role? The sweet pup channels Elle Woods' beloved sidekick, Bruiser Woods, in the Legally Blonde-inspired scenes.

YouTube

We think it's safe to say this is, hands down, a definite contender for "Video of the Year."

Watch the full video below:

If you can't get enough of "Thank U, Next," be sure to tune into ET Live at 1 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Bennett is stopping by to give us the full scoop on what it was like reprising his Mean Girls role and sharing all the behind-the-scenes details on how the video came together.

ET Live

What do YOU think of Grande's new video? What's your favorite scene? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter (@desireemurphy_ and @etnow!)

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Drops Behind-the-Scenes Teaser for 'Thank U, Next' Music Video

Ariana Grande's Manager Scooter Braun Defends Pete Davidson From Fans' 'Thank U, Next' Comments

Ariana Grande Got the Real Aaron Samuels from 'Mean Girls' to Be in 'Thank U, Next' Music Video