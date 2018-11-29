Pete Davidson can count on Scooter Braun to have his back!

After the Saturday Night Live star returned to Instagram on Wednesday to promote his new movie, Big Time Adolescence -- his first post since his split from Ariana Grande -- fans of the singer began flooding his comments section with messages of hate and negativity.

While some wrote things like "You're canceled" and "You're only famous because of Ari," others simply wrote, "Thank U, Next," referring to Grande's new smash hit in which she drops the names of Davidson and her other famous exes.

When Braun (who is Grande's manager) caught wind of the comments, he decided to weigh in and urge fans to "stop the bulls**t."

"It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude," Braun explained. "No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me, everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well."

Although Grande and Davidson, both 25, broke up and called off their engagement abruptly last month, it appears there's no bad blood between the two. Davidson has already made some jokes about the split on SNL, and in Grande's new song she sings, "Even almost got married, and to Pete I'm so thankful."

The song has already reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Grande is getting ready to release its highly anticipated music video, which is sure to be epic! The brunette beauty is channeling some of her favorite characters from girl power movies, like Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Regina George in Mean Girls, Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 and Torrance Shipman in Bring It On.

Grande dropped the first teaser for the music video earlier this week, and needless to say, it's totally "fetch." Watch below:

