Looks like Ariana Grande's new music video is going to be "a smash!"

Over the past few days, the 25-year-old singer has been dropping hints left and right about what the video for her latest single, "Thank U, Next," will entail. Fans on social media have started to put the pieces together, and based on their theories, it sounds like Grande has something pretty "fetch" up her sleeve.

Arianators believe that Grande is paying homage to her favorite girl power movies, including Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and 13 Going on 30. And judging by what the singer has been sharing via Instagram and Twitter, the clues definitely seem to add up!

Let's start with the single cover art and aesthetic for the post-breakup anthem. If you look closely, it appears to be inspired by the famous Burn Book from Mean Girls:

@ArianaGrande am i the only one thinking that the art for “thank u, next” looks like the cover of the Burn Book from Mean Girls??.... 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q1svy1J3mu — Precious M-Smith (@PreciousMSmith) November 9, 2018

On Monday, Grande shared pics of what seemed to be a casual, impromptu photo shoot with her BFFs, Alexa Luria and Courtney Chipolone. But her captions, all memorable lines from Mean Girls, had fans believing that this was yet another clue into the plot for her music video. Grande and her friends appear to be channeling "the Plastics," aka Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried).

Next up, Legally Blonde. A caption on a photo that Grande shared on Tuesday references one of Reese Witherspoon's most famous lines as Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy. "Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed," Grande wrote, tagging Elle's law school, Harvard University, as the location.

It appears Grande is pulling out all the stops for the "Thank U, Next" visuals, as she tapped one of the fan favorite actress' from the film, Jennifer Coolidge, to reprise her role as Paulette. We can only hope this means the video will feature at least one "Bend and Snap" moment!

But the epicness doesn't stop there. Grande even got her dog, Toulouse, to get in on the fun, channeling Elle's beloved sidekick, Bruiser Woods.

The third movie Grande is paying tribute to is 13 Going on 30. When the brunette beauty posted a selfie of herself in a bright red shirt, rockin' a short 'do, fans quickly picked up on the fact that she looked almost identical to Jennifer Garner's character, Jenna Rink, in the 2004 film.

The 13 going on 30 reference. I see you 👀 @ArianaGrandepic.twitter.com/XsCUV9akZM — Johani 🖤 (@johanyacebal) November 20, 2018

Plus, she even shared a pic of that enchanted dream house:

Is the doll house a 13 Going On 30 thing? @ArianaGrandepic.twitter.com/cuxWpoV50k — fyra 🌈 (@fyratopia) November 20, 2018

Grande confirmed early Tuesday morning via Instagram Stories that her fans were, in fact, correct with their theories. "OK, you guessed the third [movie]," she wrote, teasing that "there's still one more" to come.

Instagram Stories

As we patiently await more clues, and the eventual drop of the music video, watch the video below for everything we know so far about "Thank U, Next."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Falls, Tears Up During ‘Thank U, Next’ Performance on ‘Ellen’

Ariana Grande's Ex-Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez Responds to 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande Cuddles Up to Her Gal-Pals Following Pete Davidson Breakup

Related Gallery