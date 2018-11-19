Ariana Grande is leaning on her besties amid a difficult year.

On Monday, the 25-year-old singer shared pictures of herself snuggling with her close gal-pals, Alexa Luria and Coutney Chipolone. In one funny snap, Luria makes a face as Grande kisses Chipolone on the lips.

"Meet the plastics," Grande tweeted, referencing the popular clique in Mean Girls.

Grande further showed her love for the 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan, quoting the movie while posting the pics on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Grande reflected on her tough year, which included a whirlwind engagement and breakup from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's sudden death.

“What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life,” she tweeted. “When it rains it pours but I’m embracing all of it. I’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. She’s growing n she’s grateful.”

Through it all, Grande's friends have always had her back. They recently surprised her with a mariachi band that played her new single, "Thank U, Next."

"Yoooooooooo I can’t believe my friends got me a mariachi band last night," she tweeted. "That sh** was wild. I think that’s the nicest thing anyone’s ever done for me. ... Then I woke up w a pig on my chest. I dunno man. life may not be what u expect but it ain’t that bad."

