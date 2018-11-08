Ariana Grande Admits She May Have Foreshadowed Her Difficult Year in 'No Tears Left to Cry'
It seems Ariana Grande’s still got some tears left to cry.
The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to lament the now-ironic message behind her song “No Tears Left to Cry.”
"Remember when I was like hey I have no tears left to cry and the universe was like HAAAAAAAAA b**ch u thought,” Grande wrote.
It’s been a long year for the singer, who had a whirlwind romance and engagement to comedian Pete Davidson, released her album, Sweetener,lost her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller to an overdose, and ended her engagement.
She’s been moving forward, releasing the new single, “thank u, next,” as a tribute to her famous exes, working on a new album, and preparing for a Sweetener tour.
Grande gave her debut performance of “thank u, next” on Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the First Wives Club-inspired set and costumes had her jamming out.
Though she had a minor fall and teared up during a verse about her parents’ estranged relationship, the singer handled it like a pro.
For more from Grande, watch the clip below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Everything to Know About Ariana Grande's Estranged Father Edward Butera
Ariana Grande Releases Elegant Music Video for 'Breathin'
Ariana Grande Falls, Tears Up During ‘Thank U, Next’ Performance on ‘Ellen’