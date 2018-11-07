Ariana Grande Releases Elegant Music Video for 'Breathin'

A new single and now a new music video? Ariana Grande is on fire and it's only Wednesday.

The "Thank U, Next" singer released the music video for her latest single, "Breathin," with an understated approach compared to her last few videos.

The clip opens with Grande amidst a foggy scene before transitioning to her looking a little lost and overwhelmed at a bar. The 25-year-old artist walks through a time lapse of the crowded bar before moving to one of the more gorgeous shots in the video, featuring Grande perched atop luggage on an empty stage, under a spotlight.

Another scene shows Grande walking through a crowded train station, with a similar time lapse effect, before switching back to the stage scene and the clouds, some of which obscure her face.

"Breathin" has been a radio staple since September, but her breakup anthem, "Thank U, Next," has also been garnering attention, with her recent performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. For more on Grande, check out the video below!

