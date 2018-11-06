Ariana Grande's Ex-Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez Responds to 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande’s Ricky Alvarez has the perfect response to her shoutout to him on her new single, “Thank U, Next”!

On Monday, her former tour dancer and ex-boyfriend shared a clip of himself lounging while listening to the new single just as the line “Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh” plays. Afterward, the camera zooms in on his stoic expression.

In a followup post, he wrote, “Nothing but gratitude,” along with a black heart emoji. Then, “Thank you, next… (those songs are fire tho… you’re welcome).”

Atualização de Ricky Alvarez em seu Instagram Stories. #ThankUNextpic.twitter.com/CqvECvoXK9 — Ariana Grande Access (@AGAMediaBR) November 6, 2018

The 25-year-old songstress replied by reposting his response, writing, “Oh for sure … ty next … HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAH IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE. It was meant v lovingly.”

Alvarez isn’t the only ex that gets included in the track, which explores her past romances; Big Sean, Mac Miller (real name: Malcolm McCormick) and Pete Davidson all get a mention on the single.

“Thought I'd end up with Sean/But he wasn't a match,” she sings on the track. “Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh/Even almost got married/And for Pete, I'm so thankful/Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm/’Cause he was an angel.”

In the past, Grande has also made it clear that all the living exes she mentions in the song heard it before it was released.

