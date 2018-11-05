Camila Cabello Gets Consoled by Ariana Grande Over High Ponytail Pain

Camila Cabello can't handle the snatched ponytail!

The "Havana" singer attended the MTV European Music Awards in Spain on Sunday, wearing a stunning red Alex Perry ball gown and Norman Silverman jewelry, topped off with a gorgeous wavy high ponytail.

Although pretty, the hairdo caused Cabello a lot of pain, tweeting gal pal Ariana Grande, the queen of the high ponytail, "I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my BRAIN ITS SO PAINFUL HOW DO YOU DO IT".

Grande jokingly replied, "well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ..... nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all", admitting her perfect pony isn't always a good time.

well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ..... nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

Cabello, who took home four awards that night, eventually ditched the tight 'do and let down her long tresses, tweeting: "I had to take it off #thankunext", referencing Grande's newly released break-up single.

awwww so happy for u, u still feel things 🖤🖤🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

