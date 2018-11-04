Camila Cabello, Lindsay Lohan, Halsey and More Dazzle at 2018 MTV EMAs

The 2018 MTV European Music Awards went down in Bilbao, Spain on Sunday, where loads of famous faces graced the red carpet in stunning fashion!

Among them was Camila Cabello, who has jaws on the floor in a vibrant red dress featuring a billowing pleated skirt. She was nominated in six categories including Best Artist this year.

Before the show, she tweeted that she’d tried Ariana Grande’s signature high ponytail but had to quickly take it out because it was too painful.

Grande replied, “Well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ..... nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all.”

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Another beloved songstress attending the awards show was Halsey, whose sheer peach gown featured sparkling detailing. She completed the look with a pair of equally eye-catching hoop earrings.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV

Hailee Steinfeld also stopped by sporting a silver strapless dress featuring a short skirt and a curled elaborate front-piece.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

And we can’t forget Terry Crews, who strolled into the event sporting a bright gold jacket for the night of music and revelry.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV

Check out more fun looks below:

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello Claps Back at Pregnancy Rumors: 'Leave Me and My Belly Alone'

Lindsay Lohan Pays Tribute to 'Mean Girls' Day

2018 Latin GRAMMYs: J Balvin, Karol G, Halsey and More Set to Perform

Related Gallery