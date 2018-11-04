Camila Cabello, Lindsay Lohan, Halsey and More Dazzle at 2018 MTV EMAs
The 2018 MTV European Music Awards went down in Bilbao, Spain on Sunday, where loads of famous faces graced the red carpet in stunning fashion!
Among them was Camila Cabello, who has jaws on the floor in a vibrant red dress featuring a billowing pleated skirt. She was nominated in six categories including Best Artist this year.
Before the show, she tweeted that she’d tried Ariana Grande’s signature high ponytail but had to quickly take it out because it was too painful.
Grande replied, “Well u actually have hair so that prolly makes it a lil more painful ..... nah jk i’m in constant pain always and don’t care at all.”
Another beloved songstress attending the awards show was Halsey, whose sheer peach gown featured sparkling detailing. She completed the look with a pair of equally eye-catching hoop earrings.
Hailee Steinfeld also stopped by sporting a silver strapless dress featuring a short skirt and a curled elaborate front-piece.
And we can’t forget Terry Crews, who strolled into the event sporting a bright gold jacket for the night of music and revelry.
Check out more fun looks below:
