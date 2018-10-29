2018 Latin GRAMMYs: J Balvin, Karol G, Halsey and More Set to Perform

This year's Latin GRAMMY Awards will light up the stage!

On Monday, the lineup for the upcoming awards show was released, teasing a who’s-who list of hitmakers and innovators heading up the big night. J Balvin, Karol G, El David Aguilar, Jorge Drexler, Kany Garcia, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Victor Manuelle, Banda Los Recoditos, Angela Aguilar, Pablo Alboran, Carlos Vives and Sebastian Yatra will be taking the stage next month at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Halsey will also be giving a special performance. Ana de la Reguera and Carlos Rivera have signed on to tackle hosting duties for the evening.

J Balvin is the most nominated artist, receiving eight nods, followed by Rosalía with five. Competing for the top award of the night, Album of the Year, are Pablo Alborán, J Balvin, Chico Buarque, Jorge Drexler, El David Aguilar, Kany García, Natalia Lafourcade, Luis Miguel, Monsieur Periné and Rozalén.

Maná will be honored as the 2018 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year for their artistry and philanthropic contributions at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala on Nov. 14 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

“The performances for this year’s program promise to deliver a star-studded diverse and eclectic mix of music across all genres spotlighting many must-see moments,” reads a statement from the Latin GRAMMYs. “This year’s Latin GRAMMYs will celebrate some of the most important names in Latin music, in addition to highlighting the community and culture that continues to thrive globally.”

The 19th Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live on the Univision Network on Nov. 15 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Head here to check out all the nominees.

