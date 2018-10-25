Daddy Yankee knows how to move an audience.

The 41-year-old performer delivered a powerful, touching rendition of his song, "Yo Contra Ti," at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday.

Yankee -- who was honored with the ICON Award at Thursday's show -- released the inspirational track in 2017 in tribute to breast cancer survivors. For his performance on the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Yankee was accompanied by cancer patient Jessie Reyes, who was also featured in his music video.

Both the crowd in the theater, as well as fans at home, couldn't get enough of the moving performance. "WHAT A PERFORMANCE! SUCH AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE! #LatinAMAs @daddy_yankee," one fan wrote.

"En un abrir y cerrar de ojos mi mundo es un desbalance" 😦 Así nos dejó @daddy_yankee con su impactante tema "Yo contra ti" dedicado a las personas que padecen de cáncer RT #LatinAMAspic.twitter.com/M3BTDMfsze — Telemundo (@Telemundo) October 26, 2018

Another tweeted, "Wow @daddy_yankee you're my hero."

Wow @daddy_yankee eres mi héroe... ese performance... para pelos 💗 — pao (@_pgvl) October 26, 2018

Daddy Yankees performance pic.twitter.com/p75lGDRcZc — D a y r i s (@OneNonly_Dayris) October 26, 2018

Solo lágrimas de emoción!

Gracias @daddy_yankee

En nombre de mi madre, de las mujeres de mi familia que perdieron la batalla y de todas las guerreras del mundo. GRACIAS AL REY DEL GÉNERO! #YoContraTi#LatinAMAs — Melina🍊🇺🇾 (@MelinaDLDY) October 26, 2018

Best performance of the night @daddy_yankee y la orquesta sinfónica de Puerto Rico!! that was powerful, at the latin AMAs increible increible increible de verdad que el es un #iconomundial#orgulloboricua#poderosomensaje — EfraEvolution™ (@EfraEvolution) October 26, 2018

Magistral!! Perder un ser que amas por esta maldita enfermedad y verla interpretada por un grande como Daddy Yankee wow!! #FuckCancer me quito el sombrero ! Si hoy estás dando la batalla lucha con todas tus fuerzas! pic.twitter.com/BRLKb6pcZ0 — Noel Rivera (@_n428) October 26, 2018

Wowww Wowww @daddy_yankee demasiado claro la tiene, usar su Don de cantar para transmitir un VERDADERO mensaje #LatinAMAs — Mafe Flores 🐬 (@MafeTec) October 26, 2018

Yankee teased the performance while speaking with ET at rehearsals for the Latin AMAs on Wednesday.

"We're gonna bring a message of hope and inspiration to all the cancer survivors around the world," Yankee explained. "You can't miss that one, it's going to be a powerful performance."

While creating "Yo Contra Ti," the "Dura" singer sat down with women battling cancer, which he said was a "very emotional" experience.

"It was hard for me. Talking to them, I was trying to contain myself," he shared. "Thanks to their words, I came up with the inspiration to make the song. It's a powerful song, and the most important thing is that it's a message that can inspire them and motivate them to go through their tests in life and trying to face cancer in a different way."

See more on the Latin AMAs in the video below.

