Daddy Yankee Honors Cancer Survivors With Moving Latin AMAs Performance
Daddy Yankee knows how to move an audience.
The 41-year-old performer delivered a powerful, touching rendition of his song, "Yo Contra Ti," at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday.
Yankee -- who was honored with the ICON Award at Thursday's show -- released the inspirational track in 2017 in tribute to breast cancer survivors. For his performance on the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Yankee was accompanied by cancer patient Jessie Reyes, who was also featured in his music video.
Both the crowd in the theater, as well as fans at home, couldn't get enough of the moving performance. "WHAT A PERFORMANCE! SUCH AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE! #LatinAMAs @daddy_yankee," one fan wrote.
Another tweeted, "Wow @daddy_yankee you're my hero."
Yankee teased the performance while speaking with ET at rehearsals for the Latin AMAs on Wednesday.
"We're gonna bring a message of hope and inspiration to all the cancer survivors around the world," Yankee explained. "You can't miss that one, it's going to be a powerful performance."
While creating "Yo Contra Ti," the "Dura" singer sat down with women battling cancer, which he said was a "very emotional" experience.
"It was hard for me. Talking to them, I was trying to contain myself," he shared. "Thanks to their words, I came up with the inspiration to make the song. It's a powerful song, and the most important thing is that it's a message that can inspire them and motivate them to go through their tests in life and trying to face cancer in a different way."
