2018 Latin AMAs: Full List of Winners

The best entertainers in Latin music shined bright at this year’s Latin American Music Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, on Thursday.

J Balvin and Ozuna received the most nominations of the night followed by Nicky Jam with eight and Daddy Yankee with six. The “Dura” singer was honored with the Icon Award for his successful career that’s transcended borders for over 20 years.

"It's such a great honor and I feel blessed, honestly, I feel blessed," Daddy Yankee told ET earlier this week. "It's a big award.”

Meanwhile, Maluma was honored with the Extraordinary Revolutionary Award for his impressive rise to fame over the past couple of years.

“The night is going to be beautiful for me,” Maluma told ET ahead of the show. “I've been waiting for that moment. All the things that I'm doing for my career and for young people, I think that that's going to be an incredible award that's going to remind me that hard work, it pays off.”

See the full list of winners below:



Artista del Año / Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Christian Nodal

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

Shakira



Nuevo Artista del Año / New Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Manuel Turizo

Raymix

Sebastián Yatra



Sencillo del Año / Song of the Year

Becky G feat. Bad Bunny - “Mayores”

Daddy Yankee - “Dura”

J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé - “Mi Gente”

Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato - “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma & Nego do Borel - “Corazón”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin - “X”

Wisin feat. Ozuna - “Escápate Conmigo”



Álbum del Año / Album of the Year

Christian Nodal - Me Dejé Llevar

J Balvin - Vibras

Nicky Jam - Fénix

Ozuna - Odisea

Wisin - Victory



Artista Favorita - Femenina / Favorite Artist - Female

Becky G

Jennifer Lopez

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira



Artista Favorito - Masculino / Favorite Artist - Male

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna



Dúo o Grupo Favorito / Favorite Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárragano

Calibre 50

CNCO

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Zion & Lennox



Artista Favorito - Pop / Favorite Artist - Pop

CNCO

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

Álbum Favorito - Pop / Favorite Album - Pop

CNCO - CNCO

Juanes - Mis Planes Son Amarte

Sebastián Yatra - Mantra



Canción Favorita - Pop / Favorite Song - Pop

Carlos Vives & Sebastián Yatra - “Robarte Un Beso”

Enrique Iglesias feat. Bad Bunny - “El Baño”

Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato - “Échame La Culpa”

Reik feat. Ozuna & Wisin - “Me Niego”

Shakira & Nicky Jam - “Perro Fiel”



Artista Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

**Christian Nodal



Álbum Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Album - Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga - La Mejor Versión De Mí

Christian Nodal - Me Dejé Llevar

T3r Elemento - Underground



Canción Favorita - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Song - Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga - “Tu Postura”

Calibre 50 - “Corrido de Juanito”

Christian Nodal - “Me Dejé Llevar”



La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho - “Entre Beso y Beso”

Raymix - “Oye Mujer”

Artista Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Artist - Urban

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna



Canción Favorita - Urbano / Favorite Song - Urban

Becky G feat. Bad Bunny - “Mayores”

Daddy Yankee - “Dura”

J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé - “Mi Gente”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin - “X”

Wisin feat. Ozuna - “Escápate Conmigo”



Álbum Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Album - Urban

J Balvin - Vibras

Ozuna - Odisea

Yandel - #Update



Artista Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Artist - Tropical

Gente de Zona

Nacho

Romeo Santos



Canción Favorita - Tropical / Favorite Song - Tropical

**Nacho - “Báilame”

Romeo Santos feat. Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee - “Bella y Sensual”

Romeo Santos feat. Ozuna - “Sobredosis”

Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam - “Cásate Conmigo”

Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skilz & Elvis Crespo - “Azukita”



Álbum Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Album - Tropical

Carlos Vives - VIVES

Orquesta Akokán - Orquesta Akokán

Victor Manuelle - 25/7



Artista Favorito - Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Tour Favorito / Favorite Tour

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

Jennifer Lopez

Luis Miguel

Romeo Santos

Timbiriche



Video Favorito / Favorite Video

Anitta “Medicina”

Juanes “Pa Dentro”

Nacho “No te Vas”

Residente & Dillon Francis Feat. iLe “Sexo”

Ricardo Arjona “El Cielo a Mi Favor”

