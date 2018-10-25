2018 Latin AMAs: Full List of Winners
The best entertainers in Latin music shined bright at this year’s Latin American Music Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, on Thursday.
J Balvin and Ozuna received the most nominations of the night followed by Nicky Jam with eight and Daddy Yankee with six. The “Dura” singer was honored with the Icon Award for his successful career that’s transcended borders for over 20 years.
"It's such a great honor and I feel blessed, honestly, I feel blessed," Daddy Yankee told ET earlier this week. "It's a big award.”
Meanwhile, Maluma was honored with the Extraordinary Revolutionary Award for his impressive rise to fame over the past couple of years.
“The night is going to be beautiful for me,” Maluma told ET ahead of the show. “I've been waiting for that moment. All the things that I'm doing for my career and for young people, I think that that's going to be an incredible award that's going to remind me that hard work, it pays off.”
See the full list of winners below:
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Christian Nodal
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Shakira
Nuevo Artista del Año / New Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Manuel Turizo
Raymix
Sebastián Yatra
Sencillo del Año / Song of the Year
Becky G feat. Bad Bunny - “Mayores”
Daddy Yankee - “Dura”
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé - “Mi Gente”
Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato - “Échame La Culpa”
Maluma & Nego do Borel - “Corazón”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin - “X”
Wisin feat. Ozuna - “Escápate Conmigo”
Álbum del Año / Album of the Year
Christian Nodal - Me Dejé Llevar
J Balvin - Vibras
Nicky Jam - Fénix
Ozuna - Odisea
Wisin - Victory
Artista Favorita - Femenina / Favorite Artist - Female
Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Artista Favorito - Masculino / Favorite Artist - Male
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Dúo o Grupo Favorito / Favorite Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárragano
Calibre 50
CNCO
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
Zion & Lennox
Artista Favorito - Pop / Favorite Artist - Pop
CNCO
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Álbum Favorito - Pop / Favorite Album - Pop
CNCO - CNCO
Juanes - Mis Planes Son Amarte
Sebastián Yatra - Mantra
Canción Favorita - Pop / Favorite Song - Pop
Carlos Vives & Sebastián Yatra - “Robarte Un Beso”
Enrique Iglesias feat. Bad Bunny - “El Baño”
Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato - “Échame La Culpa”
Reik feat. Ozuna & Wisin - “Me Niego”
Shakira & Nicky Jam - “Perro Fiel”
Artista Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
**Christian Nodal
Álbum Favorito - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Album - Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga - La Mejor Versión De Mí
Christian Nodal - Me Dejé Llevar
T3r Elemento - Underground
Canción Favorita - Regional Mexicano / Favorite Song - Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga - “Tu Postura”
Calibre 50 - “Corrido de Juanito”
Christian Nodal - “Me Dejé Llevar”
La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho - “Entre Beso y Beso”
Raymix - “Oye Mujer”
Artista Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Artist - Urban
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Canción Favorita - Urbano / Favorite Song - Urban
Becky G feat. Bad Bunny - “Mayores”
Daddy Yankee - “Dura”
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé - “Mi Gente”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin - “X”
Wisin feat. Ozuna - “Escápate Conmigo”
Álbum Favorito - Urbano / Favorite Album - Urban
J Balvin - Vibras
Ozuna - Odisea
Yandel - #Update
Artista Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Artist - Tropical
Gente de Zona
Nacho
Romeo Santos
Canción Favorita - Tropical / Favorite Song - Tropical
**Nacho - “Báilame”
Romeo Santos feat. Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee - “Bella y Sensual”
Romeo Santos feat. Ozuna - “Sobredosis”
Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam - “Cásate Conmigo”
Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skilz & Elvis Crespo - “Azukita”
Álbum Favorito - Tropical / Favorite Album - Tropical
Carlos Vives - VIVES
Orquesta Akokán - Orquesta Akokán
Victor Manuelle - 25/7
Artista Favorito - Crossover / Favorite Crossover Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Tour Favorito / Favorite Tour
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
Jennifer Lopez
Luis Miguel
Romeo Santos
Timbiriche
Video Favorito / Favorite Video
Anitta “Medicina”
Juanes “Pa Dentro”
Nacho “No te Vas”
Residente & Dillon Francis Feat. iLe “Sexo”
Ricardo Arjona “El Cielo a Mi Favor”
