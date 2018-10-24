Maluma is all about celebrating girl power.

The 24-year-old singer is this year’s recipient of the Extraordinary Revolutionary Award and is set to perform alongside Prince Royce at the Latin AMAs on Thursday, Oct. 25.

ET caught up with Maluma, who is up for four Latin AMAs including Artist of the Year, to talk about his successful year and the importance of female empowerment in a male-dominated music industry.

“I love it. I really love that. You know, I always said that men without women are nothing,” Maluma told ET’s Denny Directo as he reflected on how women are making a name for themselves in the Latin urban music industry and the five Latin female stars who will hosts this year’s awards, which include Becky G, Leslie Grace, Gloria Trevi, Aracely Arambula, and Rosalyn Sanchez.

“I know that there's a lot of talent[ed] women [in the] industry,” he added. “I'm a huge fan of female music… I love Becky G, I love Karol G, I love Natti Natasha, I love Anitta.”

“I know it's a huge step for women, so I really appreciate it,” he continued. “And, you know what, like, you're going to see something very important in my show, my performance.”

“I'm going to be surrounded by women, but you're going to see it, you're going to love it,” Maluma teased his highly anticipated performance. “I have a big surprise for you, and it's, like, showing girl power. That's what I want to do [with] this performance.”



The “Mala Mía” singer also reflected on being recognized with the Extraordinary Revolutionary Award, which is presented to a young performer who has achieved notable success in a short period of time.

“The night is going to be beautiful for me,” he said. “I've been waiting for that moment. All the things that I'm doing for my career and for young people, I think that that's going to be an incredible award that's going to remind me that hard work, it pays off.”

The Latin AMAs airs Thursday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Telemundo.

