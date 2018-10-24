Leslie Grace is honored to be a part of the 2018 Latin American Music Awards.

This year's ceremony is historic in that it will feature all female hosts, which includes the 23-year-old singer, along with Becky G, Roselyn Sanchez, Gloria Trevi and Aracely Arámbula. ET's Deidre Behar sat down with Leslie, who opened up about the female empowerment-themed show and expressed how thrilled she is to be a part of this major moment in television.

"I am so excited to be a part of such a huge night," Leslie shared. "It's a special night too because we’re sending out a really big message, which is 'empowering women.' It's been such a huge year for women and the conversation that we have been putting out there. So I'm excited with the message we're going to be giving audiences as co-hosts and performers."

Leslie will have a big night co-hosting, but one thing she is super pumped about is the multiple wardrobe changes.

"[Female empowerment] is also going to be incorporated in the outfits that I am going to use," she teased, adding that she will have a minimum of three different looks. "It's just going to be a really cool night in terms of expression in different ways. It's a different format of award show that I'm really excited about."

She also described her looks as "sexy, classy, message-wise, very expressive."

"A lot of the looks are going to say something," Leslie explained. "There's a story behind most of the looks, because I feel like this award show is a special award show."

Additionally, Leslie will also be performing her song "Díganle" with Becky G and CNCO.

"The performance is the first time that we will be singing the song live together," she explained, teasing, "There's a really cool finale that we prepared specifically for the show that I think you guys are going to like."

"It will be a nice, special, intimate moment," she added. "And I think it's the first time that I think it has been done with so many people in a collaboration, live onstage."

Admitting that there are different types of "nerves" when it comes to hosting than performing, Leslie can't wait for people to see what they have in store for viewers.

"It's the first time in an award show that we take a moment, a whole award show, to say something really important," she expressed. "[We] at least leave people with a positive message about what is going on with the world and conversations that are happening. It is going to be a historic moment."

The Latin AMAs airs Thursday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Telemundo.

