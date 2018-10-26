Camila Cabello is not here for internet trolls.

The “Havana” singer posted a sultry photo on Instagram on Friday that sparked fans to speculate she was pregnant because her right hand was placed on her stomach.

“You’re still the only thing I did right,” Cabello captioned the snap.

Based on her hand placement, people began to ask if she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Matthew Hussey. However, after one follower told people to quit calling her fat or pregnant, the 21-year-old songstress replied, “Guys don’t be crazy. I’ve been touring America eating delicious foods. Leave me and my belly alone!”

Cabello has been touring with Taylor Swift as one of her Reputation World Tour’s opening acts. ET caught up with the former Fifth Harmony member earlier this month, where she praised her tourmate.

"I've been a Taylor Swift fan all my life. I was so excited to be on the Reputation Tour and I'm so lucky to get to know her as an amazing friend," she said of Swift. "When I was doing my performance, she's wearing, like, the disco ball dress and I saw her standing there and standing up for me. I mean, she's incredible. She deserves every single thing that she's achieved in her career."

"I look up to her so much and I'm so lucky to have her as a friend. I love her,” she added.

Cabello, herself, has been having an amazing solo career, something that she says she is still in awe of.

"It's crazy. I have a hard time processing all of it, but I just feel super grateful and, you know, I can't believe it. I really can't," she told ET.

