Julia Roberts' Pink Halloween Hair Matches Her Chic Pantsuit

Julia Roberts has pink hair!

The Homecoming actress promoted her new Amazon series on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, wearing a chic light pink pantsuit that matched her colored tresses, which were styled into a messy fishtail braid.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Roberts revealed the pink hue was the remnants of what was left from coloring her hair pink on Halloween for her flamingo costume.

"I had a lot more last night, but I thought there would be a lot less right now," Roberts joked to Kimmel while explaining her new dye job.

The Oscar winner looked edgy as she arrived at the studio earlier in the day, sporting an all-black outfit with a blazer, graphic tee, leather pants and sandals. Her pink hair added to her rock-n-roll look.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

