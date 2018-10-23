Pretty women!

Julia Roberts and her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, made a bold fashion statement at the InStyle Awards on Monday night. The pair donned identical lilac Givenchy suits with pink button-down shirts and white Clergerie shoes. On top of that, the style--savvy women both accessorized with similar glasses and clutch purses. The pals held hands and posed together on the red carpet at the event where Stewart was being honored as the Stylist of the Year.

The celebrity stylist was presented with the award by another one of her clients, Rebel Wilson, who poked fun at Stewart and Roberts’ decision to rock the exact same look.

“Elizabeth is wearing the exact same thing as Julia [is] wearing. Uh, Julia, in French that’s called a ‘faux pas’ which in America means, 'B**ch move, b**ch move, Julia!'” Wilson quipped. "Out of all the things you could have worn, you wore the same lilac pantsuit.”

Getty Images

Prior to her major style statement, Roberts opened up to ET’s Keltie Knight about why she's not so keen on being the rom-com queen anymore.

“I love them. I love to be in them," the Homecoming star explained. "I love to watch them, but sometimes they just don’t work at a certain point of life experience.”

Here's more of ET's exclusive interview with Roberts:

RELATED CONTENT:

Julia Roberts Explains Why She Shouldn't Star in Rom-Coms Anymore (Exclusive)

Julia Roberts Admits She Was 'Hurt' When People Slammed Her Looks on Niece Emma's Instagram

Julia Roberts Opens Up About Preparing for Emotional 'Ben Is Back' Role (Exclusive)

Related Gallery